Ryan Blaney opens up about No. 12 team's struggles on pit road, confidence level heading into Bristol

Only one driver — Tyler Reddick — has been better than Ryan Blaney through seven races of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. But if there’s been a weakness with the No. 12 team, it’s been their performance on pit road.

The issues on pit road have often reared their ugly head, with Blaney’s car having three loose wheels in a three-race span in March. Leaving Darlington Raceway, they ranked 33rd of 36 full-time teams on pit road. Those issues went away at Martinsville Speedway, the No. 12 team having a clean race on pit road.

Blaney is hopeful that Martinsville was the beginning of his pit crew changing the narrative. He knows his team is pushing it to the limits and with that, mistakes tend to happen.

“I thought those guys put together a really great day at Martinsville. Really didn’t have any mistakes, so they bonded together. It’s kind of been a big talk of our loose wheel problems and stuff like that, but I think you just go through this, right? We have a new jackman, and it takes a little time to create that bond with everybody and create that rhythm and timing,” Blaney said last week on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “That stuff is so tricky because you want to be fast, so you’re pushing it all the time, those guys are. When you’re on the edge like this, just like racing, sometimes you make mistakes in trying to be the fastest.

“I could go out there and a run a half a second off the pace and never make a mistake all day. But if I’m trying to push it to the edge and the limit, then I might make a mistake and hit the fence or something. Same thing with those guys, right? They could slow down half a second, but now you’re losing a second on pit road, so they’re working on the brink of perfection. They might make a mistake every now and then, but I was proud of them for understanding, ‘Hey, we have to get better here and just continue to work.'”

Sitting 2nd in the standings, Ryan @Blaney speaks on the No. 12 pit crew performance thus far this season.



🧰 "They're working on the brink of perfection […] we didn't wanna make any changes. We wanted those guys to just keep working on it."



More → https://t.co/MKhd9eLpQA pic.twitter.com/aDFnHemRjj — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) April 6, 2026

Ryan Blaney impressive in 2026 despite pit road issues

Blaney has been far and away the top performing Ford driver this season. He sits second in the points standings, with a win at Phoenix Raceway and four additional top 10s.

The Cup Series was off this past weekend. Next up on the schedule is a trip to Bristol Motor Speedway this coming Sunday. The No. 12 team could have used the off week to make some changes, however, they opted the stay the course. Simply put, Blaney believes in his guys.

“We didn’t want to make any changes,” Blaney said. “We wanted those guys to keep working on it and keep doing what you’re doing and just try to refine it because I think they have the potential to be one of the best crews on pit road. It’s just a matter of refining everything they’re doing and straightening some things out.

“I’m proud of the effort they made. It was a great weekend for them to have going into the off week to really let’s use this momentum and continue to work through the off week and let’s go put together some good runs. So, proud of them for keeping their head down and working through it together.”