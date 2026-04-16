Report: Ryan Blaney pit crew gets shakeup amid struggles in NASCAR Cup Series

Following serious issues early in the season for Ryan Blaney and his pit crew, the No. 12 team is reportedly making a change. There will be a small shakeup on the pit crew, according to a report from FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass.

Blaney’s team will swap a jackman with Josh Berry‘s team. Going from Blaney’s team to Berry’s team is Landon Honeycutt, a relative newcomer. Meanwhile, veteran Patrick Gray will head from Berry’s team to Blaney’s team.

The move is the first attempt at solving an issue that Ryan Blaney and his team had hoped would work itself out over time. Only it hasn’t.

“They’ve lost him over 80 spots throughout the year, which is 30 more than anybody else,” Kaitlyn Vincie said on Kevin Harvick’s Happy Hour podcast.

That stat alone is enough to cause concern. But it’s how it looks that’s as bad as anything. Blaney might well be winning more races with a more competent crew.

The criticism of Ryan Blaney’s pit crew has come from every corner, week after week. He has consistently lost spots on pit road. He’s warned his team time after time, but to no avail.

“It’s unbelievable, and I hate to just pile on with him,” Kevin Harvick said this week, before getting into changes he might make. “Clint (Bowyer)‘s like, ‘What would you do?’ I’m like, ‘You don’t want to know what I would do. I’m hell on wheels when it comes to pit crews.’

“I’m definitely not the guy that they want talking about this particular scenario, because I’m pro-driver and pro-fast pit stops. So if your pit stops are not fast, you are paid to pit the car and they better be good.”

Well, Ryan Blaney and his team are finally making changes. Will having a more veteran crew member pay dividends? We’ll find out soon enough.

“It’s a really tough deal, right, because you’re bringing really good racecars to the racetrack,” Mamba Smith said on Harvick’s podcast. “Your driver is, he might be driving the best that he’s driven in his whole career right now. There’s a lot of maturity and a lot of just leadership that he exudes, I feel like, over the last few years. It’s all clicking for them, and now this one part isn’t.

“It’s kind of like your golf game. You get off the tee box, you can putt, but you can’t get down the fairway. That feels like what’s kind of going on with the Team Penske 12 car.”