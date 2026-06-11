Ryan Blaney plays old man in new episode of 'Eli Manning Presents: The Undercovers'

For the second time in less than two years, a top NASCAR driver and Cup Series champion has gone undercover. This time, it’s Ryan Blaney doing the honors, and he’s doing so for an Emmy award-winning show.

Blaney has been featured on an episode of Eli Manning Presents: The Undercovers. The new installment debuts on Prime Video.

In it, Blaney goes undercover as an old man. “What if I told you this old man is NASCAR Cup champion Ryan Blaney…” teases Eli Manning in a trailer for the show.

Blaney is then seen donning a fake beard, heavy makeup, prosthetics and a pair of glasses. He walks into the team facility using a cane, unbeknownst to most.

From there, Ryan Blaney seems to go on a slew of adventures, from getting into a Cup Series car — as an old man, no less — to hitting the track for some kart racing. It looks like an epic time.

Of course, he’s not the only NASCAR driver to go undercover in recent years. Joey Logano, also a former Cup champion, went undercover with his wife in a promo for a Ford dealership in Huntersville. That video debuted about a year ago, and fans got a great laugh over it.

As for his results on the track, Blaney is still looking for a little more this year. It’s been a very good year, but there’s still plenty of room for improvement.

Ryan Blaney seeking improvement

As they run, Ryan Blaney is currently third in the NASCAR Cup Series standings on points. He has one win already this year, taking home the victory at Phoenix.

He also has three top-five finishes and 10 top-10 results this year. Only Tyler Reddick has more (11) top-10 results, while Denny Hamlin has matched Blaney’s 10.

So where can Blaney improve? Well, if there’s one area to find some extra juice in, it’s undoubtedly on pit road. Blaney’s team has consistently had issues losing spots on pit road this season, though things have been marginally better the last few weeks.

Can he turn things around and put together a championship run? At least Mamba Smith is picking him to win at Pocono this week, and that would certainly be a step in the right direction.