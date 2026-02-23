The Harvick name is officially part of the Toyota pipeline. Toyota Racing Development announced a long-term commitment to 13-year-old Keelan Harvick on Monday, adding the rising star to its development program and signaling a major shift in manufacturer alignment for one of the sport’s most recognizable families.

Count Ryan Blaney among those who didn’t see it coming: “I did not have that one on my bingo card,” Blaney said on Door Bumper Clear. “I thought it was going to be Hendrick Motorsports. I cannot believe that. Wow, that’s huge.”

The surprise stems from Kevin Harvick’s longtime ties within the Chevrolet camp, making Toyota’s move all the more eye-catching. Instead, Keelan Harvick will continue his development in 2026 with Rackley W.A.R. and Kevin Harvick, Inc., piloting the No. 62 Toyota Camry in dozens of Late Model events nationwide, with ExxonMobil backing select races.

Blaney also shared a story that underscored just how quickly the next generation is arriving: “I’ve got a great Keelan story. It made me feel old,” Blaney added. “We were at a Panthers game. We’re in our little area. Kevin’s there. These fans are hollering over the thing, ‘Keelan, can you sign this?’ Kevin and I are standing there like, ‘F— us, right?’

“I got a picture of Keelan handing this hat back to a guy. I was like, ‘Yeah, it’s coming,’ the new wave, man. It’s pretty cool.”

Despite being just 13, Harvick has already compiled a résumé that validates Toyota’s investment. In December, he became the youngest winner in the history of the prestigious Snowflake 125 at Five Flags Speedway.

Earlier this month, he followed it up with a victory at Florence Motor Speedway’s Icebreaker, earning his first Late Model Stock Car win while again becoming the event’s youngest winner.

The 2024 INEX Young Lions National Champion transitioned seamlessly from Legends cars into Late Models. In 2025, he captured four zMAX CARS Tour Pro Late Model victories and two CARS Tour West Pro Late Model wins, becoming the first driver to win Pro Late Model events in both series during the same season.

Now, Harvick joins Toyota’s Driver Development program, a pipeline that has produced Cup Series competitors such as Christopher Bell, Corey Heim and John Hunter Nemechek. For Toyota, it’s an investment in the future, while it serves as a reminder that the next wave is already signing autographs for the garage.