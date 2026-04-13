Ryan Blaney reacts to Ty Gibbs beating him out at Bristol, continued pit road struggles

Ryan Blaney had nothing but great things to say about Ty Gibbs, who beat him to win the Bristol NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday. While speaking to reporters after the race, Blaney shared his reaction to Gibbs winning his first Cup Series race.

“You never forget your first one, that’s for sure,” Ryan Blaney said, per Frontstretch. “Even though I’m bummed we didn’t win the race, I’m happy that Ty was able to get his first one because I remember what that was like, and I remember the elation and the joy, especially when you’ve come close a handful of times, which he has.”

Blaney continued, “Ty has dealt with a lot of criticism, I feel like, from the outside. I feel like he’s handled it pretty well. It’s good to see that he’s been able to prove himself on the racetrack. Never forget that first one. I hope they have a good time.”

Ryan Blaney lost to Ty Gibbs by a slim margin

Gibbs defeated Blaney in overtime by 0.055 seconds, the closest margin of victory at Bristol since Rusty Wallace beat Ernie Irvan by one foot in April of 1991. Blaney led for 190 of the 500 laps, and Gibbs led for 25. But as good as both drivers were at Bristol, it was Kyle Larson who dominated nearly the entire race, leading for 284 laps and winning the first two stages.

One of the issues Blaney and his No. 12 team have had this season is struggles on pit road. It was no different at Bristol, and Blaney kept it simple when asked about it.

“We got to get it better,” he said. “Got to get it better for sure. If we’re going to keep competing and got cars that can win the races and stuff, we’ve got to clean that up.

So far, the challenges on pit road have not hurt Blaney since his car has been fast all season. In eight races, Blaney has finished in the top 10 six times, including his P2 finish at Bristol and his win at Phoenix. He has finished outside the top 20 just once, which was 27th at the Daytona 500.