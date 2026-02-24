Ryan Blaney reveals he received an apology from Carson Hocevar for how he raced him at Atlanta

Carson Hocevar admitted after Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta that he would owe some apologies to his fellow competitors. Hocevar did, in fact, reach out to at least one driver.

Ryan Blaney revealed Monday on “Door Bumper Clear” that he received a text message from Hocevar after Sunday’s race. Blaney said that Hocevar “ran me into the fence a couple times” at Atlanta, and the Spire Motorsports driver felt the need to reach out.

“He did text me last night,” Blaney said. “He ran me into the fence a couple times last night, and he apologized, which was the first time I’ve ever gotten a message from him.”

Blaney appreciated the message: “I told him, ‘That’s appreciated. That goes further than you know of admitting, hey, sorry for doing that.’ And I’m like, ‘That’s all it takes is just a reach out, something like that is fine.’ … I didn’t have his number. He put his name at the bottom of it. … When I got that, I was like, ‘Alright, that means a lot, I accept your apology, and we’re fine.'”

Ryan Blaney offers constructive advice to Carson Hocevar

Hocevar has a reputation for being an aggressive, if not borderline reckless driver. If there’s another message to send out coming out of Atlanta, it’s likely to be headed to Christopher Bell‘s phone.

The first overtime restart saw Bell start on the outside of the front row. Bell didn’t even make it to Turn 1 before his No. 20 Toyota went crashing into the outside wall. Hocevar, running behind Bell off the restart, saw a hole between Bell and race-leader Bubba Wallace and tried to fill it. Hocevar forced the issue and it ended Bell’s bid at winning his first race of the season. Hocevar, meanwhile, finished fourth.

Hocevar, just 23, still has a lot to learn, no different than every young driver who’s come through Cup before him. The speed is certainly there and if for some better decision making, it could have been Hocevar in Victory Lane at Atlanta. Blaney is high on Hocevar’s ability as a driver and sees wins in his future — if he can figure out the balance between being aggressive and reckless.

“He’s definitely gotten better, I feel like, as far as overly aggressive stuff,” Blaney said. “I think I was talking to [Jeff] Gluck a year ago about him, and I was like, ‘There’s a big difference between aggressive and reckless.’ It’s good to be aggressive but if you teeter on reckless, that’s an issue. There’s a fine line between that.

“I have no problem with people being aggressive but when it gets to some reckless stuff that pops up with him every now and then, I think he’s just gotta clean that stuff up, and he’s gonna be really good. He’s already really good but if he cleans that stuff up, he’s gonna be contending for wins a lot.”