Ryan Blaney upset with Denny Hamlin over contact at Martinsville: 'Just put me in the fence'
There’s no debating that Denny Hamlin had the dominant car in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway. The second-best car might have belonged to Ryan Blaney.
Blaney, however, wasn’t in contention at the end of the race. As for why, you’d have to go to under 100 laps to go in Stage 3, when Hamlin made contact with Blaney and moved him into the outside wall as he was passing him. From where Blaney was sitting, Hamlin simply put him into the fence.
“Just put me in the fence,” Blaney told Jeff Gluck of The Athletic, via Noah Lewis of TSJSports. “That’s what it looked like from my seat and if that’s the way it looked on TV, then that’s what happened.”
Ryan Blaney had a good day at Martinsville, but it could have been better
Blaney went on to finish sixth at Martinsville as he said his No. 12 Ford was too tight after the contact with Hamlin. Contact happens at short tracks such as Martinsville but to Blaney, this was “overkill.”
“From my seat, I feel like it’s unnecessary. I don’t feel like I kinda got pinched, I feel like I just got driven into the fence,” Blaney said. “Everyone’s gonna have differing opinions on it. Obviously at my seat, it seems like it was overkill. I don’t know, I’m sure he doesn’t think the same.”
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Did something happen prior that led to Hamlin putting him into the wall?: “First time I got around him all day, so you gotta ask him,” Blaney said.
Hamlin did address the contact after the race, in which he finished runner-up to Chase Elliott. He agreed with Blaney’s assessment.
“I wouldn’t disagree,” Hamlin said. “… I lost control off Turn 4, spun the rears and just got higher than I wanted to be.”