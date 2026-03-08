Ryan Blaney wins wreck-filled NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway

Ryan Blaney took the checkered flag in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway. Blaney picked up the first win of the 2026 season for Ford, holding off a hard-charging Christopher Bell in the closing laps.

RYAN BLANEY GOES BACK-TO-BACK IN PHOENIX! pic.twitter.com/wjGj1PQ6W2 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 8, 2026

Blaney had a fast car at Phoenix and that much was known after he chased down Team Penske teammate Joey Logano to take Stage 1. But make no mistake, this wasn’t a walk in the park for Blaney. He had to work for this one after several mishaps put him in the back of the pack. There were multiple loose wheels and restarts weren’t his friend. But each time Blaney had to go to the back, he quickly made his way to the front.

They key call came ahead of the Lap 301 restart. Blaney and his No. 12 team went with two tires on their last pit stop, hoping it would be enough to get by race-leader Ty Gibbs and Kyle Larson. It indeed was and all that was left for Blaney was to stay in front of Bell, who was on four fresh tires and had arguably the best car in the field.

Bell got close but ran out of time. Blaney, after making 49 passes, prevailed to win his second consecutive race at Phoenix.

First win as a dad for Young Ryan @Blaney. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/UXhjeLHbST — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 8, 2026

“Perseverance. Everybody on the 12 group persevered all day,” Blaney told Jamie Little of FOX Sports. “We had a couple of mistakes that we learned from and got better. Had to come from the back a couple times and, honestly, the 20 [Bell] was the best car. But Jonathan [Hassler] made a great call to take two [tires], and we were able to get the lead and hold them off. I don’t know how many laps more I could hold them off, but we were able to do that. So, really proud of everybody.”

Ryan Blaney did it again at Phoenix

Blaney continues to establish himself as the driver to beat at Phoenix. He’s now finished second or better in six of his last eight starts at the 1-mile oval.

For Penske, it’s a weekend sweep. Phoenix on Saturday was the host of the second IndyCar Series race of the season. Josef Newgarden won that race and was at the track Sunday wearing a Blaney t-shirt.

As much as it’s a joyous moment for Blaney, it’s heartbreak for Bell, who won this race last season and led 176 laps on Sunday. Blaney admitted Bell had the best car, but he didn’t quite have enough for Blaney when it mattered most.

“If we had more green flag laps, I think we could have made a run at him,” Bell told Regan Smith of FOX Sports. “I don’t know, you win some, you lose some. This one stings. … Bummed to let one get away like that.”