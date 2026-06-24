Ryan Newman returning to NASCAR Truck Series with Ram at North Wilkesboro

Ryan Newman is heading back to NASCAR competition. Kaulig Racing and Ram announced on Wednesday that the former Daytona 500 winner will drive the No. 25 Ram 1500 in the Craftsman Truck Series race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on July 18.

“Rocket Man” becomes the latest driver to join Ram’s rotating Free Agent Program, as the manufacturer continues its return to NASCAR after a 13-year absence.

“I’m really excited to get back behind the wheel at North Wilkesboro and to be part of Ram’s Free Agent Program,” Newman said in a statement. “It’s special returning to a brand I had so much success with early in my career, and racing at Wilkesboro is always cool.”

Alas, Newman enjoyed much of his Cup Series success behind the wheel of Dodge machinery. He earned 13 of his 18 career Cup victories with the manufacturer and captured 43 of his 51 career poles driving Dodges.

Moreover, the Indiana native built one of the most accomplished careers of his era. Across 733 Cup Series starts, Newman recorded 117 top-five finishes, won the 2008 Daytona 500 and the 2013 Brickyard 400, and finished runner-up in the championship standings.

Although Truck Series starts have been limited throughout his career, Newman has made the most of his opportunities. In seven previous starts, he owns one victory, six top-five finishes and six top-10 results. His lone Truck Series victory came in his debut at Texas Motor Speedway in 2008.

Newman’s most recent Truck Series appearance came in 2021. Since losing his full-time Cup ride following the 2021 season, he has only competed sporadically, including select Cup starts with Rick Ware Racing in 2023. His most recent Cup Series race came in the 2023 season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Still, North Wilkesboro also holds special memories for Newman. During the track’s revival, he won a modified race at the historic facility in 2022, later calling it one of the most memorable victories of his career.

The No. 25 Ram Free Agent entry has already featured several notable names this season, including Tony Stewart, Ty Dillon, Corey LaJoie, Travis Pastrana, Clint Bowyer and AJ Allmendinger. Former Daytona 500 winner Jamie McMurray is also scheduled to pilot the truck later this season.

Kaulig Racing entered the Truck Series in 2026 with a five-truck lineup, including full-time entries for LaJoie, Brenden Queen, “Mini” Tyrrell and Justin Haley. Now, another familiar face is returning to the spotlight. Ryan Newman is back, and the race at North Wilkesboro just got a whole lot more interesting.