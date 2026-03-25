Ryan Preece calls drafting with Cleetus McFarland, fellow RFK drivers highlight of career: 'Most American thing I've done'

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway is still a month away, but that didn’t stop Ryan Preece and viral superstar Cleetus McFarland from getting in a little extra work on Tuesday. They were joined by Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher.

Racing on The Alabama Gang Superstretch, the back straightaway at Talladega, the foursome took the opportunity to do a little drafting. In special cars.

Ryan Preece posted a video from the track, showing the four drivers in a single-file line driving Crown Vics. They fly by the camera going 159 miles per hour, per Preece. Check it out below.

When I made it as a cup driver, I didn’t think one of the highlights of my career would be pushing Cleetus McFarland, BK & CB to 159 mph in crown vics at DEGA!



Most American thing I’ve done. Like a bald eagle. 🦅🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/gZJuHQFpr6 — Ryan Preece (@RyanPreece_) March 24, 2026

Preece captioned the video, too. It read: “When I made it as a cup driver, I didn’t think one of the highlights of my career would be pushing Cleetus McFarland, BK & CB to 159 mph in crown vics at DEGA! Most American thing I’ve done. Like a bald eagle.”

Of course, this is not the first time Ryan Preece has raced a Crown Vic with Cleetus McFarland. He won the Cleetus McFarland New England 900 at Stafford Speedway last summer.

That event was put on with a 90-lap feature event on July 18. It featured Crown Vics. Preece managed to out-duel the late Greg Biffle, a former NASCAR driver, after a late-race restart to claim the win.

Ryan Preece wins The Clash in 2026

The unofficial start of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season was a good one for Ryan Preece. He won The Clash at Bowman Gray, though it wasn’t a points-paying event.

Still, Preece has been quietly steady this season. He has logged four top-15 finishes in the six points-paying races so far this season, including a ninth-place finish at Atlanta.

He has yet to have a real disaster race, giving himself a chance to move up in the standings with a few more quality finishes. As things stand, Ryan Preece stands at 12th in the point standings. He has 154 total points (21 via stage points), trailing Cup Series leader Tyler Reddick by 171 points.