Ryan Preece complains about competing in NASCAR Clash after inclement weather: 'It's too f***ing cold'

It seems like Ryan Preece is done competing in the NASCAR Clash because of the weather that hit Bowman Gray Stadium. During the second half of the race, Preece expressed his frustration to his team.

“Somebody tell these guys it’s too f***ng cold, it’s too f***ing wet and we’re just going to keep f***ing wrecking,” Ryan Preece said, per Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic. A wintry mix came to the area, which led to NASCAR delaying the Clash for a short period of time.

The Weather has been an issue for NASCAR this week. The Clash was originally scheduled to take place on Sunday, but it was moved to Monday due to Winston-Salem getting steady snowfall on Saturday. NASCAR then rescheduled the race to Wednesday to make sure the fans had no issues getting to Bowman Gray Stadium safe.

Will Ryan Preece earn his first win in 2026?

“This event is for the fans, and the fans at The Madhouse are some of the most passionate fans in all of sports,” Justin Swilling, project lead for the Cook Out Clash, said on Sunday. Moving the Cook Out Clash to Wednesday, Feb. 4, gives us the best opportunity to hold this event with fans at Bowman Gray Stadium while allowing the City of Winston-Salem to dedicate all of their resources to respond to the needs created by this historic weather event.”

Preece is ready to be in Daytona for the Daytona 500. The 35-year-old is ready to take the next step in his NASCAR career after having his best finish in 2025 (18th in the final standings). Last year, Preece recorded 14 top-10 finishes and just missed clinching a playoff spot. It was his first year with RFK Racing after spending the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing.

For Preece to take that next step, he needs to get his first win. In 214 career Cup Series races, Preece has yet to earn a victory but has earned 30 top-10 finishes. He has been a full-time driver in the Cup Series since 2019, but was a part-time driver in 2022.