Ryan Preece emotional, fights back tears in Victory Lane after winning first NASCAR race in Clash at Bowman Gray

Ryan Preece has yet to find Victory Lane in 214 starts across eight seasons in the NASCAR Cup Series. Preece finally became a winner Wednesday night, taking the checkered flag in the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium.

While not an official points race, Preece got the chance to feel what it’s like to jump out of his car the victor of a Cup Series event. It felt good for Preece, who was emotional and fought back tears as he spoke to FOX Sports‘ Regan Smith in Victory Lane.

You can tell how much this means to @RyanPreece_. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/7Br25g97wv — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 5, 2026

“I don’t even know what to say,” Preece said. “To be honest with you, it’s been a f*cking long road. It’s the Clash but man, it’s been years and years of grinding, and I’m just super thankful for Brad Keselowski, Kroger, Coca-Cola, all our partners — break open the Pappy — Jack Roush, the Fenway Group. Two years ago, I didn’t think I was gonna have a job. I thought I was going back to Connecticut. Man, I’m just super, super, super emotional.”

Ryan Preece is a winner in NASCAR

It has indeed been a long road for Preece. He found himself out of a job in 2024 when Stewart-Haas Racing closed its doors. Preece found a new home at RFK Racing, thanks to Keselowski, who trusted him enough to give him a seat in the No. 60 Ford.

Preece had a career year in 2025, just missing out on the postseason and finishing 18th in the points standings. He made the Clash on speed and was fast throughout, leading 27-of-200 laps. It was the last lap that mattered the most, a moment Preece won’t ever forget.

“We had a really good car, and I felt like we were fighting through adversity all day,” Preece said. “Trying to come from the back, and we got a lot of good spots and when we were putting rain tires on — this is as much a mental game as anything, and I felt beat up. We had a couple restarts go our way and before you know it, we were in the front two rows and then the claws just come out. … I’m speechless, man. That last two laps — I’m speechless.”

Preece will enjoy this one before moving on to focus on the Daytona 500. Preece will look to carry the momentum into Daytona.