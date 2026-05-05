Ryan Preece explains Ty Gibbs wreck at Texas: 'I've got a little bit of a short fuse with him'

Tensions flared between Ryan Preece and Ty Gibbs on the track and off it on Sunday at Texas. Preece got into Gibbs and sent him spinning into the outside wall, creating hard enough contact that Gibbs’ day was done.

Preece had let loose on the radio beforehand, then seemed to retaliate against Gibbs by not giving him space. It was a choice, he said, one that the younger NASCAR driver had to live with as “repercussion.”

The driver of the No. 60 car further explained the incident with Ty Gibbs on SiriusXM radio on Tuesday. He opened up:

“For me it was more along the lines of he almost, or pretty much, was very close clear getting into (Turn) 3. And I could lift,” Preece said. “But I didn’t. I was right there and I felt like he came down and I was not going to cut him a break because in the past him and I have had problems.

“So I’ve got a little bit of a short fuse with him and I with how we’re racing. And that was just one of those situations that — could I cut him a break? Probably could have. But I didn’t.”

Preece’s expletive-laced rant before the contact quickly went viral on social media. Ty Gibbs saw it and immediately quote-tweeted it after the race, saying, “Hmm, at least he is honest.”

For Preece, Ty Gibbs just isn’t a driver who has earned the benefit of the doubt with him. So until the two learn to race each other more cordially, expect some friction on the track.

“Basically the decisions you make on the racetrack, people are going to make their decisions back,” Preece said. “That’s the way racing is. That’s no different than what it’s been, or what it is, from what you see at your local racetracks of people there or regionally or whatever is. It’s been around for as long as time, and that’s kind of like an unwritten code that’s an unspoken thing.”

As to the spin itself, Preece felt like he was in the right. He just defended his position on the track.

“Ultimately I didn’t feel like I hit him,” Preece said. “I felt like I stayed right on him and he got loose and from there on he, unfortunately, he wrecked. But I think that’s just the way it is.”

Preece also intimated that Ty Gibbs’ age might be a concern in terms of knowing how to race other drivers. He dove into that.

“There’s moments that there are people that you can race with respect around and cut breaks to,” he said. “Like I can think of multiple times yesterday that instead of putting another driver in a pretty tough spot, you make the decision not to do that.

“I just grew up racing against people, that, I learned that lesson a long, long time ago when I was a lot younger. Sometimes I question if those same lessons are learned by the time you get to Cup.”