Ryan Preece NASCAR penalty from Texas upheld after appeal from RFK Racing

The National Motorsports Appeals Panel has officially ruled on the Ryan Preece penalty from the weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. The governing body has opted to uphold the points penalty and the fine stemming from a late wreck of Ty Gibbs.

The Panel noted that Preece had violated the rule set forth by NASCAR. It also upheld the penalty assessed by NASCAR, noting the following:

“Although not a unanimous decision, NASCAR and RFK Racing presented competing interpretations of common data. Neither side clearly proved their point, but Mr. Preece’s comments showed that he chose to not cut his competitor any breaks.”

Preece was initially docked 25 points and fined $50,000 for the incident at Texas. He had voiced his frustrations with Gibbs over his team radio, then wrecked the No. 54 car shortly after.

“All right, when I get to that 54, I’m done with him,” Preece said in his car. “[Expletive] idiot.”

Ryan Preece also later explained the incident while speaking on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. He didn’t necessarily back down from the notion that he intentionally contacted Gibbs.

“There are people that you know you can race with respect around and cut breaks to,” Preece said. “Like, I can think of multiple times yesterday that instead of putting another driver in a pretty tough spot, you make the decision not to do that. And I feel like I just grew up racing against people that I learned that lesson a long, long time ago, when I was a lot younger. And sometimes I question if those same lessons are learned by the time you get to Cup.

“So for me, it was more along the lines of he pretty much was very close to clear getting into (Turn) 3, and I could lift, but I didn’t. I was right there, and I felt like he came down, and I was not going to cut him a break because in the past, him and I have had problems. So I’ve got a little bit of a short fuse with him, and I, with how we’re racing. And that was just one of those situations that could I cut him a break? Probably could have, but I didn’t.”

NASCAR had also previously weighed in on the Ryan Preece incident, noting that he was penalized while Kyle Busch was not for a similar incident precisely because of the radio communications. Preece essentially admitted to going after Gibbs.

“We do look at all available resources, whether that’s the video, in-car audio, SMT data,” NASCAR vice president of racing communications Mike Forde said on the Hauler Talk podcast. “And really what this came down to is … (Ryan Preece) said what he said, and then he did what he said. And so in our view, it was intentionally wrecking another vehicle.”