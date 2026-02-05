Ryan Preece wins chaotic NASCAR Cook Out Clash in first Cup Series-level victory

Ryan Preece got his NASCAR 2026 season started by winning the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium on Wednesday night. He earned the victory despite multiple cautions and a weather delay.

This was big for Preece as it was his first win in his Cup Series career. The veteran driver won’t earn any Cup points for the victory since it was an exhibition, but after his strong showing in 2025, Preece seems to be heading in the right direction.

Ryan Preece wins one of the craziest Clashes of all time!

At one point in the race, Preece seemed ready to call it quits. After a short weather delay, the drivers competed on a wet track. Preece did not like that NASCAR had them out on the track under wet conditions.

“Somebody tell these guys it’s too f***ng cold, it’s too f***ing wet, and we’re just going to keep f***ing wrecking,” Ryan Preece said, per Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic. Ultimately, Preece pushed through and outlasted 22 other drivers to win the Clash.

Will Ryan Preece’s victory lead to more success in 2026?

But does this mean a big season for Preece? In 2025, the 35-year-old earned 14 top-10 finishes and just missed clinching a playoff spot. When the season ended, Preece finished 18th in the final standings.

“So a change in mindset was probably a big piece of that, as well as coming over to RFK and seeing what Brad’s been able to help build and continue to build back up of what we can be,” Preece said before the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix in November. “… We’re all frustrated we didn’t make the playoffs, but there’s a ton of potential between all three of us, and I’m excited for that. For me, it was probably a change in mindset as well as a great group of people that came together and are working on accomplishing the goal.”

Preece was one of the two Ford drivers to finish in the top five on Wednesday, as Ryan Blaney finished third. William Byron, the reigning Daytona 500 champion, finished second, Daniel Suarez was fourth, and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five. Preece and the rest of the Cup drivers will officially kick off the season on Feb. 15, when they compete in the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.