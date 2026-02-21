An early wreck in the Bennett Transportation & Logistics 250 at Echopark Speedway in Atlanta had multiple NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series drivers fuming. They were upset with Corey Day, who helped cause a multi-car wreck on Lap 5 that dealt significant damage to multiple drivers.

Caught up in the wreck were Ryan Sieg, Blaine Perkins, Kyle Sieg, Harrison Burton, Patrick Staropoli and Day. The incident started when Day forced things three-wide.

Multiple drivers were upset with Corey Day for doing so. Austin Hill came in strong on the radio, then Ryan Sieg came in over the top.

“I saw that coming from a mile away,” Hill said, per Dustin Albino. “The 17 doesn’t know what he’s doing.”

Corey Day forced the issue three-wide, then got into the back bumper of Ryan Sieg, turning him hard. That started some pinball action that caught up multiple other drivers.

“Every f*cking week,” Sieg said. “I don’t know why he’s in that f*cking car.”

Sieg then gave a more lengthy interview after exiting the infield care center. He discussed the incident with Corey Day with a CW reporter.

“Yeah, it’s Lap 3, I think, so we’re just riding, just kind of staying in line trying to get our line going and then he’s got somewhat of a hole and he goes in it,” Sieg said. “I guess he forgot where the gas pedal is. We had a pretty good SciAps Ford riding right there.

“I mean what’s the point, it’s Lap 3. But you know what I mean, that’s his normal race anyways. Tearing up cars. He’s like that. At Martinsville he wrecks 15 times in one lap. Last week he did that about four or five times at Daytona. Here were are on Lap 3. Not smart.”

The Corey Day wreck sidelined a few drivers for the day. Both Siegs were done, as was Burton and Perkins.