Sam Darnold has high school jersey number retired by San Clemente (Calif.)

Sam Darnold is coming off a NFL season where the quarterback helped lead the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl LX victory over the New England Patriots earlier this year. Now, the passer heading into the title defense season had a honor bestowed upon him going into training camp.

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San Clemente (Calif.) football program retired Darnold’s No. 18 jersey in a ceremony the Tritons announced via social media. Darnold in his senior campaign in 2013 with the Tritons, the San Clemente signal caller had himself a strong season and ended up completing 213-of-314 passes for 2,985 yards and 39 touchdowns. The four-star prospect showed off his wheels on the ground, rushing for 785 yards and 13 touchdowns.

QB Sam Darnold Class of 2014 is now in the Triton Football Hall of Fame and #18 has officially been retired 🔱🏈🏆#onetownoneteam pic.twitter.com/IEhqbFRKRf — Triton Football (@Tritonfootball) July 10, 2026

After his high school playing days at San Clemente, Darnold was already committed to USC, making his decision during the summer of 2014 heading into his senior season and would head into a crowded quarterback room with the Trojans.

Playing multiple seasons at USC with a redshirt freshman campaign, the 6-foot-3, 221-pound passer completing 549-of-846 passes for 7,229 yards and 57 touchdowns before being selected as the No. 3 pick of the 2018 NFL Draft by the New York Jets.

“Sam Darnold was sort of a late bloomer (in high school). USC had their quarterback room all set and it was gonna go from (Cody) Kessler to Ricky Town. A lot of schools early on wanted Sam to play tight end. The issue at that time he wasn’t doing a lot of camps or 7-on-7. First time I saw him at Mission Viejo 7-on-7 tournament and he was outstanding. He made all the the throws and was superb. The way his recruitment went, he to a camp at USC and Clay Helton was the HC at the time. The staff said they had to go after him at the time after seeing him. Oregon, Duke were also after him during the recruitment him. Darnold and his dad went to a lot of USC games. I think that’s a testament to his fortitude. Is it surprising, certainly. Just knowing him and his HC. Knowing he’s a tough kid. He was walking into a very tough QB at USC and he stayed resilient.” – Rivals National Recruiting reporter, Adam Gorney

More about San Clemente High School

“San Clemente High School, located in the coastal town of San Clemente, California, serves around 3,000 students from the city and surrounding areas, including Capistrano Beach and San Juan Capistrano. Established in 1964, the school is part of the Capistrano Unified School District and boasts a robust athletics program with a strong community presence under the motto “One Town, One Team.” The Tritons are recognized for their competitive spirit across various sports disciplines.”