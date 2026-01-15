Sam Darnold injury update: Concerning issue pops up for Seahawks QB days before playoff game vs. 49ers

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold was listed on Thursday’s injury report with an oblique injury. He is officially questionable for Saturday’s NFC Divisional Round home contest against the San Francisco 49ers.

It looks to be a new injury for Darnold, who wasn’t anywhere to be found on the injury report before Thursday. Seattle still has some time, albeit not much, to see if Darnold will be available for Saturday’s game. If he can’t go, Drew Lock will presumably get the start under center with Jalen Milroe serving as the backup.

