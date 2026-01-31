Sam Darnold injury update: NFL insider provides latest on Seahawks QB ahead of Super Bowl week

Seahawks fans held their breath when earlier this month it was revealed that QB Sam Darnold injured his oblique at practice. While injured, he’s led Seattle to two playoff wins and a Super Bowl appearance.

The oblique injury hasn’t gone away, however. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler revealed that Darnold is still limited heading into the weekend before the Super Bowl.

“He has not logged a full practice since Jan. 15 when his oblique injury flared up,” Fowler revealed. “But, I’m told not to worry. They’ve just been really cautious to make sure he doesn’t let it rip in practice. You know, not be a full go. They want to make sure he’s not trying too much and saving it all for game day.

“But that oblique injury, for Seattle they have to just be a little careful with the throws he made, making sure he wasn’t on the run too much, trying to let it rip 50-60 yards downfield. But he is good to go. This last practice was more of a rest situation, so he’s expected to be completely healthy for the game.”