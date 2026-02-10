Less than 24 hours after their Super Bowl win, Seattle Seahawks QB Sam Darnold and RB Kenneth Walker are celebrating at Disneyland. The duo appeared to make the most out of their trip, too.

A video was posted to social media by ESPN showing the Super Bowl-winning duo riding tea cups during their visit. Watch the video of the Seattle stars below:

Less than 24 hours after winning the Super Bowl, Sam Darnold and Kenneth Walker III are riding tea cups at @Disneyland 😂@DisneyParks pic.twitter.com/bxmK3k24IJ — ESPN (@espn) February 9, 2026

Both Darnold and Walker announced they’d be making the trip shortly after the Super Bowl went final. They made the proclamation on the field in front of a Disney camera crew, who captured the moment. Of course, this has been tradition in the NFL since former New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms started it in 1987.

It’s a feel-good moment for Darnold, who grew up in San Clemente, 35 miles away from Disneyland as a child. He went on to play for USC in college before his journey began in the NFL.

After partaking in some of the park’s attractions, a celebratory cavalcade took the two Seahawks down Main Street where fans and onlookers can catch a glimpse of the dynamic duo.

The best place to celebrate a Super Bowl win is Disneyland! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/gvYBLJHsos — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2026

Darnold completed 19-38 of his passes for 202 yards and a touchdown during the victory. Walker was dominant on the ground with 27 carries for 135 yards to go with 26 receiving yards. Walker’s 94 yards rushing in the first half were the most in the first half of a Super Bowl since at least 1991.

Kenneth Walker’s Super Bowl MVP win was the first by a running back since Terrell Davis in Super Bowl XXXII back in 1998. The last three Super Bowl MVP awards have been won by quarterbacks.

Neither team would score a touchdown until the fourth quarter. The Seahawks led the Patriot 12-0 heading into the final 15-minute period before both teams exploded for 30 combined points. Seattle outscored New England 17-13 and would go on to secure the 29-13 victory. They never trailed.

It didn’t take long for the celebration to start once the clock his triple zeros. The party carried over into Monday, and went right through Main Street in Disneyland.