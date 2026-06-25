Sam Hoiberg to sign free agent contract with Phoenix Suns following 2026 NBA Draft

Former Nebraska guard Sam Hoiberg is set to sign a free agent contract with the Phoenix Suns following the 2026 NBA Draft, The Stein Line’s Jake Fischer reported. The son of Huskers coach Fred Hoiberg, he was a Big Ten All-Defense selection this past season.

Hoiberg took on a starting role as a senior in 2025-26 and put up the best numbers of his career. He averaged 9.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists while also recording 2.0 steals per game. That was an increase from 1.4 steals on average as a junior in 2024-25 when he appeared in all 35 games and made 15 starts.

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In addition to his Big Ten All-Defense Team honors, Hoiberg was also honorable mention All-Big Ten. His 3.75-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio is also the best in a single season for a Nebraska player.

Nebraska’s Big-Ten All-Defensive guard Sam Hoiberg intends to sign with the Phoenix Suns, per source. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) June 25, 2026

Hoiberg spent four years in Lincoln playing for his father and continued to progress each season. Now, he’s gearing up for his next step in the NBA with the Suns as he begins his professional career.

In March, Hoiberg was a key part of Nebraska’s first-ever NCAA Tournament wins and helped guide the Cornhuskers to the Sweet Sixteen. In the Round of 32 upset win over Vanderbilt, he put up eight points and eight assists as part of the 74-72 victory. After the game, Fred Hoiberg detailed Sam’s journey at Nebraska and how the program continued to progress, as well.

“It was pretty special last night,” Fred Hoiberg said in his postgame press conference. “[Sam] and his identical twin brother who joined our staff this year, Charlie, it was their birthday yesterday, and what a great way to celebrate. I told him, I said, ‘Now I’m not buying you anything. This is your this is your present here.’ But he’s just been awesome. He saw this thing when it was at its lowest point, and he’s really been instrumental in helping get this thing turned around with building chemistry

“He gets the guys together off the court, which I think is so important when you have a genuine care factor for the guy you’re sitting next to in the locker room. You’re going to go out there, I think, and play better for them. And he’s just really turned himself into a leader.”