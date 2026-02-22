The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at Atlanta on Saturday night had a little bit of everything. Including a bizarre decision from Sam Mayer that led to what appeared to be significant damage to his car.

After the race, with cars coming down pit road, Mayer made a decision to try to cut the infield grass. It went horribly wrong.

It appeared that he went door to door with race-winner Sheldon Creed to congratulate him. That put Mayer a little past where he needed to be to make a clean pit road entry. So he settled for the grass instead.

Whether the suspension gave after a short bump and the car bit down, Sam Mayer’s entire front end hit the grass hard. It immediately chewed up huge chunks of grass, sending divots flying that would have had Tiger Woods impressed.

A new meaning to “taking one for the team” pic.twitter.com/WkZo2gFYTx — RACER (@RACERHQ) February 22, 2026

His crew? Probably a little less so.

After the race had ended his crew could be seen working on the front end of the car, putting in a lot of muscle to try to get things right again. It was an unfortunate end to a day that otherwise had some real bright spots for Sam Mayer.

Mayer finished in seventh place even after falling off the lead lap earlier in the race. He was also penalized for speeding on pit road at one point.

Sam Mayer also was responsible for some contact that sent Josh Williams crashing hard into the wall late in the race on Saturday. All in all, a very eventful evening. One that ultimately required his crew to stay a little late to work on the car thanks to some head-scratching decision-making by the driver.

There was a small silver lining of sorts, though. One lucky fan got a chunk of Mayer’s car that lodged itself into the grass. He got it personally autographed by Mayer to take home.