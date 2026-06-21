The United Rentals Driven to Serve 250 is on major hold right now after a huge wreck involving Sam Mayer. And it isn’t going to resume anytime soon, it appears.

On lap 35 of 60, Mayer crashed into the wall, immediately damaging it upon impact. He then bounced off the wall and into other drivers, resulting in a massive pileup of drivers. The incident resulted in a red flag to repair the wall. Get comfortable, folks. This is far from over.

BIG crash after the restart with @sam_mayer_ hitting the wall hard. pic.twitter.com/JL9k9XpJmM — The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) June 20, 2026

NASCAR reporter Steven Taranto reported that the broadcast shared that 19 cars were involved in the wreck. It was so impactful that it also dislodged Mayer’s in-car camera, per Taranto.

Mayer once again finds himself in huge crash

This is not the first time that Mayer has been part of a huge incident damaging his car. In fact, it’s not even the first time in 2026 that this happened.

In February, at the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race in Atlanta, Mayer severely damaged his vehicle. After the race, with cars coming down pit road, Mayer made a decision to try to cut the infield grass. It went horribly wrong.

It appeared that he went door to door with race-winner Sheldon Creed to congratulate him. That put Mayer a little past where he needed to be to make a clean pit road entry. So he settled for the grass instead.

After the race had ended, his crew could be seen working on the front end of the car, putting in a lot of muscle to try to get things right again. It was an unfortunate end to a day that otherwise had some real bright spots for Sam Mayer.

Thomas Goldkamp contributed to this story