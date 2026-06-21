Sam Mayer wreck: NASCAR fan detained after entering track during delay at United Rentals Driven to Serve 250

A massive Sam Mayer wreck during the United Rentals Driven to Serve 250 resulted in not only a delay in the race taking place, but one fan is now in handcuffs. And it appears he has only himself to blame.

After Mayer wrecked into the wall, causing a nearly 20-car pile-up and damaged the wall, the race was put on hold to repair the wall. During that time, a fan appears to have climbed the fence to try and interact with drivers. He then scaled the fence again and got back in with the normal crowd.

You can see video of the fan below. He appears to have been taken into custody since.

We’ve got a fan on the track! pic.twitter.com/tWxPzVfPQz — Rubbin is Racing (@rubbinisracing) June 21, 2026

Motorsport content creator Bozi Tatarevic posted video of Jesse Love communicating with his crew after the fan was spotted on the track during the Mayer delay. Love made it clear that he thought the fan would get arrested.

“They got him on TV here,” Love said. “He’s laughing and smiling and walking like he’s gonna get away. He’s about ready to get arrested. Giving fist bumps and shit.”

Mayer wreck results in fan on track

On lap 35 of 60, Mayer crashed into the wall, immediately damaging it upon impact. He then bounced off the wall and into other drivers, resulting in a massive pileup of drivers. The incident resulted in a red flag to repair the wall. Get comfortable, folks. This is far from over.

NASCAR reporter Steven Taranto reported that the broadcast shared that 19 cars were involved in the Mayer wreck. It was so impactful that it also dislodged Mayer’s in-car camera, per Taranto.

This is not the first time that Mayer has been part of a huge incident damaging his car. In fact, it’s not even the first time in 2026 that this happened.

In February, at the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race in Atlanta, Mayer severely damaged his vehicle. After the race, with cars coming down pit road, Mayer made a decision to try to cut the infield grass. It went horribly wrong.