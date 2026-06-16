Samantha Busch to inherit Kyle Busch's personal property following his death

Samantha Busch, the widow of NASCAR legend Kyle Busch, will inherit his personal property, including his clothes and jewelry. TMZ Sports obtained a petition that was filed asking for a man named Clifton Homesley to be named executor of Kyle Busch’s estate. His will was attached to the petition, and the paperwork noted that there is no potential claim for wrongful death.

Kyle Busch died on May 21 in North Carolina at the age of 41. The cause of death was determined to be pneumonia that progressed into sepsis.

Samantha and Kyle were married for over 15 years and had two children, Brexton, 11, and Lennix, 4. Earlier this month, Samantha shared an emotional message thanking her supporters after her husband’s death.

“As a family, we wanted to take a moment to say thank you,” Samantha wrote. “The prayers, messages, flowers, meals, hugs, and countless acts of kindness have carried us through the most heartbreaking days of our lives. While our hearts are absolutely shattered, we have felt God’s presence and arms wrapped tightly around us through each and every one of you.”

Samantha Busch reveals the promise she made to Kyle Busch

Shortly after Samantha shared the message, she revealed the promise she made to Kyle on his deathbed. “In the hospital, I made Kyle a promise,” she wrote. “I promised him that I would do everything I could to help our children pursue their dreams no matter what. For Brexton, that dream is racing.”

Samantha added, “Watching Brexton back at the track is both heartbreaking and beautiful all at once because there are moments when I catch a glimpse of Kyle in him, the same determination, the same passion, the same spark, and for a second it feels like a piece of him is still right here with us. These moments are incredibly hard, but they also remind me that Kyle’s story isn’t over. It lives on through the dreams he inspired and the two children he loved more than anything.”

Kyle Busch will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame when he becomes eligible. In the three NASCAR National Series, Busch won 234 races, making him the all-time wins leader. He also won two NASCAR Cup Series championships and two NASCAR Cup Series Regular Season titles.