Samantha Busch reacts to husband Kyle's Phoenix NASCAR race going from bad to worse

Samantha Busch, the wife of NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, was upset with her husband’s performance during Sunday’s race at Phoenix Raceway. On X/Twitter, Samantha reacted to Kyle having another flat tire and missing the free pass after Stage 2.

“Welp, had the free pass, but now another flat, so have to pit,” she wrote. “It’s been a day.” This was the second flat tire Kyle Busch suffered on Sunday, with the first happening during Lap 93 in Stage 2. He hit the Wall after suffering a flat tire and was forced to pit so his team could make repairs.

Along with the second flat tire, NASCAR penalized Kyle for pitting early. “NASCAR did award Kyle Busch the free pass, but he is penalized for pitting early, so he’ll have to restart at the tail of the longest line,” Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic wrote.

Samantha and Kyle Busch reach settlement with lawsuit with insurance firm

Kyle Busch continues to search for his first Cup Series race win since the 2023 season. However, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and Samantha recently earned a victory off the track. In February, Kyle and Samantha Busch reached a settlement in their lawsuit against Pacific Life Insurance and agent Rodney Smith.

“Pursuant to the Court’s Text-Only Order of January 26, 2026, Plaintiffs Kyle Busch and Samantha Busch, Defendant Pacific Life Insurance Company, and Defendants Rodney Smith and Red River LLC (collectively “the Parties”), hereby notify the Court that the Parties have reached a confidential settlement in this matter,” the filing read.

“The Parties are in the process of documenting and finalizing their settlement papers and intend to file a stipulation or motion for dismissal of this action within the next 30 days with all parties bearing their own fees and costs. The Parties respectfully request that the Court stay all pending deadlines while the Parties finalize their settlement and file such joint stipulation or motion for dismissal with the Court.”