Samantha Busch reveals promise she made to Kyle Busch on his deathbed: 'So, we race on'

In one of her first public posts since the death of her husband, Kyle Busch, Samantha Busch revealed a promise she made to him on his deathbed. It involved their children: Brexton Busch and Lennix Busch.

She shared a post on her Instagram account featuring Brexton returning to the racetrack, which he did earlier this week as he competed in the CookOut Summer Shootout at Charlotte Motor Speedway. In it, she included a lengthy note about how difficult this entire process has been for her.

She also shared her promise to Kyle Busch. She revealed:

“In the hospital, I made Kyle a promise,” she wrote. “I promised him that I would do everything I could to help our children pursue their dreams no matter what. For Brexton, that dream is racing.”

Brexton Busch served as the honorary starter for the Masters Division race that his father was supposed to drive in on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Kyle Busch’s father, Tom Busch, drove the No. 51 car in an honorary lap after the field drove in a missing man formation.

Those moments have not been easy for Samantha Busch. But she shared that she has also found beauty in them.

“Watching Brexton back at the track is both heartbreaking and beautiful all at once because there are moments when I catch a glimpse of Kyle in him, the same determination, the same passion, the same spark, and for a second it feels like a piece of him is still right here with us,” she wrote. “These moments are incredibly hard, but they also remind me that Kyle’s story isn’t over. It lives on through the dreams he inspired and the two children he loved more than anything.”

While racing remains an interest and a passion for her son Brexton, Samantha will honor Kyle Busch’s legacy by empowering Brexton in that endeavor. On that she was clear.

“It wasn’t a dream Kyle chose for him,” Samantha said of Brexton. “It was something they shared. They spent countless hours talking about race cars, working together, dreaming together, and building a bond around something they both genuinely loved. Racing is what lights Brexton up and as long as it’s the dream in his heart, I’ll be right there beside him, cheering him on every step of the way.

“And if one day his dreams take him somewhere else, that’s okay too. And if Lennix wants to get behind the wheel (we just bought her a kart for her 4th bday) it won’t be the same as having Kyle by her side but we will do our absolute best.”

Even though Kyle Busch is gone, there’s a certain comfort and familiarity at the racetrack. So many memories made, so many moments cherished.

As the Busch family heads forward, Brexton Busch will undoubtedly make some new ones along the way. And he’ll have thousands watching.

“The racetrack has been home for our family for nearly 20 years,” Samantha Busch wrote. “It’s where some of our greatest memories were made, where our kids grew up, and where so much of our life together happened. Right now when so much of our world feels unfamiliar it’s also one of the few places that still feels like home.

“Every time we get to the track, we’re reminded that a piece of our team is missing. The person who should be standing beside us isn’t there. That part is heartbreaking. But it’s also where we feel closest to him, surrounded by the memories, the people, and the dreams he helped build.

“So, we race on.”