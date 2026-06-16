Samantha Busch reveals signs she has seen from husband Kyle since NASCAR driver's death

Samantha Busch, the widow of the late Kyle Busch, has posted occasionally in the few weeks since her husband’s death. On Tuesday, she shared a heartfelt post noting she feels like she’s seeing ‘signs’ from her husband.

Busch shared a picture of a pair of Kyle Busch’s sandals on her Instagram account Tuesday. Then she described why the picture carried such meaning for her.

“After Brexton‘s birthday party, Kyle had kicked off his sandals in our bathroom, and we never moved them,” she wrote. “About a week after he passed, I had one of the hardest nights yet. Most of the night, I spent sobbing, wishing I could feel his arms wrapped around me one more time.

“I finally gave up on sleeping and walked into our bathroom. There, shining directly across Kyle’s sandals, was a rainbow. Not anywhere else in the bathroom, just across his sandals. I literally laid down on them and felt a bit of peace, like he was giving me a sign.”

Kyle Busch died on May 21. NASCAR’s winningest driver across the top three divisions, he died following an intense bout with pneumonia that progressed into sepsis, leading to fatal complications.

Since then, Samantha Busch has tried to piece things together. She issued a beautiful statement on a promise she made to him on his deathbed involving their children.

The signs? They appear to be giving Samantha Busch comfort in the wake of his passing.

“I understand exactly how it happened scientifically,” Busch wrote. “The sunlight was coming through our bathroom chandelier and reflecting onto the floor. But we’ve lived in this house for over 10 years. I’ve been awake at every hour imaginable, through every season and all kinds of weather, and I have never once seen a rainbow appear here.

“And for anyone wondering, this photo hasn’t been edited or enhanced at all. The rainbow truly was that bright and vibrant.”

Samantha Busch also shared another instance that she felt like she was receiving a sign from Kyle Busch. That occurred while she was praying at church and was greeted by a little bird.

You can read more about that incident above in her Instagram post. It’s worth the time.

“I know some people will say it was just a bird and just a rainbow,” Samantha Busch wrote. “Maybe they’re right. But standing in the same church where we said goodbye to Kyle a few days earlier, and carrying a grief that still doesn’t feel real most days, it felt like more than a coincidence to me.

“It feels like God is reminding me that I’m not alone and that Kyle is letting me know he’s okay, that he’s close, and that somehow he’s still walking beside us.”