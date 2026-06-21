Samantha Busch sends heartfelt Father's Day message to late husband

Samantha Busch has sent an emotional Father’s Day message to Kyle Busch, who died in May. On Instagram, Busch shared a video of her late husband with their two kids — Brexton and Lennix — along with the message.

“This still doesn’t feel real at all. I was up all night thinking about what today should have looked like for Kyle and the kids,” Samantha Busch wrote. “The Father’s Day cards that were already made, sitting in a drawer with no one to give them to. Trying to figure out how to navigate a day that should be filled with so much joy for them.

Samantha Busch shared a heartbreaking Father's Day message as she reflected on Kyle Busch and the void his absence has left behind. ❤️



"Nothing made him prouder than being Brexton and Lennix's dad."



"Our hearts ache for you, but it's more than that. Your absence is something we… pic.twitter.com/7Ofoiffali — Inside Line | NASCAR News (@insidelinenas) June 21, 2026

“He was the dad who never missed a chance to be silly, race the kids around the neighborhood, wrap them in his arms, or stay up a little longer for one more book, one more question, one more moment. Nothing made him prouder than being Brexton and Lennix’s dad.”

“Samantha went on to tell Kyle how much their children miss him. Kyle, the kids, and I miss you every second of every day. Our hearts ache for you, but it’s more than that. Your absence is something we physically feel. Our bodies hurt from missing you, from reaching for someone who isn’t there, from loving someone we can’t hold anymore.

Samantha Busch tells Kyle she and the children love and miss him

“I will keep telling your stories, sharing your laughs, and making sure Brexton and Lennix always know just how deeply they were loved by their dad. Happy Father’s Day. We love you and miss you more than words can say.”

Kyle Busch died on May 21 after contracting pneumonia that eventually progressed into sepsis. His death came less than a week after he won his 234th race in his NASCAR national series career. The 234 victories make Busch NASCAR’s all-time leader in the three national series.

Shortly after Kyle’s death, Samantha sent the message to those who showed their support for the family. “The prayers, messages, flowers, meals, hugs, and countless acts of kindness have carried us through the most heartbreaking days of our lives, she wrote in an Instagram post. “While our hearts are absolutely shattered, we have felt God’s presence and arms wrapped tightly around us through each and every one of you.”