Samantha Busch shares emotional message thanking supporters after Kyle Busch’s death

The NASCAR community continues to rally around the Busch family following the death of Kyle Busch. On Friday, Samantha Busch shared an emotional message expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support they have received.

In a post on Facebook, Samantha Busch thanked family, friends, fans and even complete strangers for helping her family navigate what she described as the “most heartbreaking days” of their lives.

Samantha Busch posted a thank you for the prayers and messages: pic.twitter.com/xDR7FN0F0w — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) June 5, 2026

“As a family, we wanted to take a moment to say thank you,” Samantha wrote. “The prayers, messages, flowers, meals, hugs, and countless acts of kindness have carried us through the most heartbreaking days of our lives. While our hearts are absolutely shattered, we have felt God’s presence and arms wrapped tightly around us through each and every one of you.”

Kyle Busch passed away on May 21 at the age of 41 after complications stemming from pneumonia and sepsis. His death sent shockwaves throughout the racing world, prompting an outpouring of tributes for one of NASCAR’s most accomplished drivers.

Continuing, Busch leaves behind a legacy unlike any other in stock car racing. During his career, he amassed a record 234 victories across NASCAR’s three national series and became one of the most recognizable figures in motorsports.

According to Samantha, the support shown since Kyle’s passing has helped provide comfort during an unimaginable period of grief.

“The love that has surrounded our family during this unimaginable time has brought comfort in the middle of so much pain,” she wrote. “Knowing the impact Kyle had on others and seeing how they are honoring him through each unique act of generosity is a true testament to how special Kyle is to so many people.”

Moreover, one of the most emotional moments since Busch’s passing came this week when his son, Brexton Busch, returned to the racetrack. Just 12 days after losing his father, the 11-year-old was back behind the wheel of a Legend Car at Charlotte Motor Speedway, drawing support from throughout the racing community.

Meanwhile, Richard Childress Racing announced it has suspended use of Kyle Busch’s iconic No. 8 car and will instead compete with the No. 33 moving forward. The organization also revealed the No. 8 will remain reserved for Brexton should he one day pursue a NASCAR career.

As tributes continue to pour in, Samantha closed her message with a heartfelt thank you to those who have stood beside her family through the tragedy.

“From family and friends to fans and complete strangers, thank you for showing up for us,” she wrote. “Thank you for loving Kyle. Thank you for honoring him. We may never find the words to fully express what your support has meant to us, but please know that we are deeply grateful.”