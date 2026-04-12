'Same sh*t every week': Kyle Busch crew chief, spotter share tense back-and-forth after wrecking at Bristol

The morale of Kyle Busch and the No. 8 team may have hit an all-time low during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Busch was having another race spent in the back of the field before contact from Riley Herbst sent him around on Lap 313.

A not so fun conversation took place on the radio immediately after. Spotter Derek Kneeland attempted to calm everyone down, saying the following to crew chief Jim Pohlman:

“Listen, I know you’re frustrated. I don’t like running 30th either,” Kneeland said, via Dustin Albino of Jayski. “But us yelling at each other during the race isn’t going to help sh*t. We’ve got to keep the glue folded together here. We’re all still in it, together. It’s not over. We’re only barely halfway through this thing.”

Kneeland’s words were met with silence. He then asked Pohlman, “You copy?”

Pohlman responded, “Yeah, copy. It’s the same sh*t every week.”

Contact from Riley Herbst sends Kyle Busch around at Bristol! #NASCARonFS1 pic.twitter.com/2RkLAVL3o7 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 12, 2026

It’s only getting worse for Kyle Busch

Busch remained quiet throughout the entire exchange. Now two laps down and stuck in 26th, you can guarantee he’s frustrated.

The 2026 season, up to this point, hasn’t provided any optimism that the No. 8 team operation is heading in the right direction. If anything, it’s only getting worse, coming off back-to-back seasons with no playoff appearances.

Oh, and there’s the 100-race — soon to be 101 — winless streak. Busch last got to Victory Lane in June 2023.

He entered Sunday’s race 24th in the points standings, still searching for his first top-10 finish of the season. Busch is notably out of a contract with Richard Childress Racing following the 2026 Cup Series season.