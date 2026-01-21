The start of Tuesday night’s game between the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs saw a slight delay for a peculiar reason. One of the rims at the Toyota Center in Houston was crooked and needed to be adjusted.

Video of the crew bringing out ladders emerged from the NBC broadcast. Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan even tried to lend a helping hand before being pulled away by a teammate. Check it out below.

The crew is fixing a crooked rim on San Antonio's side, and Jeremy Sochan really wants to help pic.twitter.com/qta6u9hEw3 — Josh Paredes (@Josh810) January 21, 2026

This story will be updated.