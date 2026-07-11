San Diego Padres select North Carolina RHP Ryan Lynch in 2026 MLB Draft

North Carolina right-handed pitcher Ryan Lynch was selected by the San Diego Padres with the No. 97 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft.

Across two seasons at North Carolina, Lynch appeared in 46 games (21 starts). The Moorestown, N.J. native accrued a career 10-5 record with a 3.72 ERA, 162 strikeouts, and 61 walks. He was named a Freshman Second Team All-American by both D1Baseball and Baseball America in 2025, and started a game in the 2026 Men’s College World Series Final.

Lynch appeared in four NCAA Tournament games for the Tar Heels this season. Across 21.1 innings, the right-hander posted a 3.41 ERA with 19 strikeouts. His best outing came in the Chapel Hill Regional against VCU, in which he held the Rams to just two hits with no earned runs across seven innings.

Ryan Lynch appeared in 46 games across two seasons at UNC

He becomes the latest North Carolina right-handed pitcher to hear their name called in the MLB Draft, joining the likes of Austin Love (2021), Tyler Baum (2019), and J.B. Bukauskas (2017) in recent history.

“Lynch’s live arm and physicality attracted scouts during his New Jersey high school days, but he didn’t make a jump as a senior and went undrafted before heading to North Carolina,” his MLB.com scouting report reads. “As a freshman last spring, he dominated out of the bullpen before logging a 2.25 ERA in three postseason starts, including seven strong innings against Arizona in the NCAA super regional finals. He has been more steady than spectacular in a full-time rotation role this spring and scouts aren’t sold on him as a starter.

“Lynch’s best pitch is a power sinker that sits at 94-96 mph and tops out at 98 with plenty of horizontal action, making it difficult to lift. His slider operates at 83-85 mph with both depth and sweep, sometimes breaking so much that it’s tough to control or induce chases with it, and it has been much more hittable as he has worked longer stints. He has developed an upper-80s changeup but struggles to throw it for strikes and it gets whacked when he does.”

“Lynch has a strong 6-foot-3 frame built for rotation work, and the extension and low release height in his delivery create plenty of deception. He’s throwing more strikes this year as a starter, though he still needs to refine his command. He was dynamic coming out of the bullpen last year and has closer upside if he returns to that role.”