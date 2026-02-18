Giants players describe energy of Tony Vitello: 'It's a college frat house'

The Tony Vitello era is getting underway in San Francisco, with the new Giants manager currently leading the first Spring Training of his MLB managerial career. He’s already made quite the impression.

On Tuesday, KPIX-TV was in the Giants locker room asking players what they’ve thought of Vitello so far. Nobody had a better answer than pitcher Matt Gage.

“I mean, it’s a college frat house,” Matt Gage said. “It’s great to me. Honestly, it’s just one of those things, it’s just like every day you want to show up to the field again.”

Logan Webb is one of the best pitchers in baseball. He’s also felt the presence of Vitello, who has been actively participating in drills alongside the players he’s leading. That’s made a difference.

“Very competitive,” Logan Webb said. “He’s out there doing PFPs with us. Also very competitive during that. Really trying to make us work.”

Vitello has brought a new energy to the Giants clubhouse

In 2025, the Giants finished 81-81, two games out of a wildcard spot. San Francisco enters 2026 in the midst of a four-year playoff drought, last making it in 2021 after winning 107 games before losing in the NLDS.

Harrison Bader is a fresh face in the locker room, but he’s loving the energy Vitello has brought so far. And he’s excited to see how it plays out over the course of a full MLB season.

“I’m always a proponent of being around good energy,” Harrison Bader said. “So thus far he’s brought fantastic energy. I’m just looking forward to see it all kind of translate over the course of a seven-month season.”

Vitello brings a fireball of energy with him to the MLB. He was known for defending his team no matter the cost, resulting in five ejections and multiple suspensions in his time as Tennessee’s head coach.

“Everyone in here could tell you that he fires the boys up pretty easily,” Bryce Eldridge said. “You can tell he’s a player coach. You can kind of have that almost like teammate relationship with him, but there is that fine line to respect.”

Ultimately, Vitello led Tennessee to a 341-131 record from 2018-2025. He led them to six NCAA Regional appearances, with the lone year without one was in 2020, when the rest of the season was canceled. He also brought the Volunteers to Omaha three times, winning the 2024 National Championship.

The Giants officially kick off the Vitello era in Spring Training on Saturday, February 21. His regular season MLB debut as a manager comes on Wednesday, March 25 against the New York Yankees.