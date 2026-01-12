Saquon Barkley injury update: Eagles RB limps off field vs. 49ers

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley limped off the field in the team’s playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers. The injury occurred midway through the fourth quarter, and Barkley was quickly evaluated by trainers.

Before the Eagles’ next offensive series, Erin Andrews of FOX Sports then reported that Barkley was cleared by trainers to return to the game. That was news all Eagles fans wanted to hear, as Barkley was having a strong outing against the 49ers (106 rushing yards on 26 carries before the injury).

#Eagles RB Saquon Barkley limped off of the field after this hit. Being evaluated by trainers now: pic.twitter.com/H736RRwjsd — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) January 12, 2026

The 2025 season was a productive one for Saquon Barkley. In 16 regular-season games, the former Penn State star tallied 1,140 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 280 carries. It’s a big dropoff from the 2024 season (2,005 rushing yards and 13 TDs), but Barkley did not have as many carries this year (345).

Ultimately, Barkley wants to do whatever he can to help the Eagles win another Super Bowl. The reigning Offensive Player of the Year has enjoyed his first two seasons in Philadelphia and playing for head coach Nick Sirianni.

Saquon Barkley praises Eagles HC Nick Sirianni

“When people compare who’s the best and who’s not, and for coaches, it’s about winning,” Barkley said on Christmas Eve, per the Eagles’ official website. “He would say himself what makes a great coach is having great players. Obviously, the Philadelphia Eagles have been a great team since I’ve been in the league, going against them and now playing with them. But there’s something to his standard that he sets, there’s something to the way he comes to work, just how detailed and how obsessed he is with all the little things.

“There’s a reason why we do a really good job of protecting the ball. There’s a reason why we do a really good job of tackling. That all stems from him. It starts with him, and then he trickles it down to the offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, and then all the assistant coaches, and the leaders on team, we gotta all take that message and make it work. But he’s been doing a great job for the last five years, and it’s weird that you wouldn’t hear his name brought up. But I mean, he probably doesn’t care about that either.”