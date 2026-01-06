Scott Hanson will return as the host of the NFL RedZone channel for the 2026 NFL season. On X/Twitter, Hanson responded to a fan who was concerned about his status for next season after getting emotional during the season finale on Sunday.

“I am very scared Scott Hanson is leaving RedZone. He almost cried on live TV and didn’t say see you September,” the fan wrote. “Also made a comment saying, ‘don’t cry that it’s over.’ If Scott leaves, it would be the worst thing to ever happen to the NFL. Don’t leave me, Scott.”

Hanson responded to the fan, writing, “Thanks for the concern, Myles. Appreciate the love. I just got caught up in the moment. Hit me right that second … all the hard work and sacrifice from our crew. I’ll be back – and we will see you in September!! Enjoy the playoffs.”

Scott Hanson signed a new contract with the NFL last year

Before the start of the 2025 season, Hanson came close to not returning to NFL RedZone, as his contract was set to expire. Ultimately, his team and the NFL got a deal done after long negotiations.

“It was a tough circumstance,” Hanson told Jimmy Traina on the SI Media Podcast in July. “We, the NFL and I, had been talking going into – my last contract expired just at the end of June here, and we all obviously know the calendar. So we started talking before last season. Once the season hit and we hadn’t reached the deal, I said, ‘Hey, guys, I’ve got to focus on the football here. I’m confident we’ll get something done.’ I’ve been the host of the show for 16 years now – 16 seasons – I’ve been with the NFL for 18 seasons. They’ve been good for me. I’d like to think I’ve been good for them. Reasonable minds should be able to come to an agreement here. However, the NFL, as they want to do, they are very tough negotiators.”

Hanson will return with RedZone next season, but the channel’s future is in question. It was announced in August that ESPN will acquire NFL RedZone, the NFL Network, and other media assets controlled by the NFL. In exchange, the league would acquire 10 percent ownership of ESPN, and that could mean the network could go in a different direction with NFL RedZone once the deal is complete.