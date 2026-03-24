With Jupiter Links Golf Club down 1-0 to Los Angeles Golf Club in the TGL finals, Tiger Woods is making a big move. According to Scott Van Pelt of ESPN, Woods, the Jupiter Links team captain, is going to play in match 2 on Tuesday.

“So… Jupiter is down 1-0 to LA heading into Tuesday’s finals here at TGL,” Van Pelt wrote on X. “Tomorrow, Tiger Woods isn’t just cheering the boys on…. he’s playing. Giddy up.”

Woods, 50, has not played in a single TGL match this season. He has been recovering from a torn Achilles he suffered last March, as well as lumbar disk replacement surgery in October. Woods, though he’s wanted to play, has stood back and let Max Homa, Tom Kim, Akshay Bhatia, and Kevin Kisner compete for Jupiter Links.

“I think that I have been trying to play each and every one of these matches,” Woods said last week. “I’ve been trying to come back. But it just hasn’t worked out that way. I’ve had a bad run of injuries last year. I think it’s been a year and a few days since I blew out my Achilles. And so then I’ve had two back operations. So it’s been a little rough go.

“But the guys here, this team, we have so much fun, I really don’t want to screw up the lineup. I just want these guys to keep playing.”

But then, Jupiter Links fell to Los Angeles on Monday night in the first match of TGL’s best-of-three finals. Jupiter Links needs a win on Tuesday to force a rubber match on Wednesday. Woods will look to help lead his team to victory, keeping them alive to win the TGL championship.

Tiger Woods set for TGL return; what about Augusta?

Playing in TGL is one thing; playing 72 holes of competitive over the course of four days is another. Woods, whose last competitive PGA Tour start was the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon in July 2024, has yet to officially reveal his plans for the 2026 Masters at Augusta National.

Woods, the five-time Masters champion, is on the invitees list. This past week, he spoke to reporters following the TGL semifinals and remained mum about his playing status.

“I said I’ve been working on it,” Woods said, via Bob Harig of Sports Illustrated. “Sometimes I have good days, sometimes I have bad days. Disk replacement is not a lot of fun. So Will Zalatoris went through it, he had two levels done, and it takes time. So as I said, I’ve had a lot of procedures prior to that, so the body doesn’t quite heal like it was when I was 24. Doesn’t quite bounce back. So I have good days when I can pretty much do anything, and other days where it’s hard to just to move around.”