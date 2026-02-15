Scottie Scheffler leader in clubhouse at Pebble Beach Pro-Am after trailing by 13 shots

Scottie Scheffler came roaring back Sunday at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am after trailing by 13 shots going into the final round. After making another eagle on hole No. 18, Scheffler was tied for the lead at -20.

At the time, Scheffler was tied with Colin Morikawa, Sam Burns and Jacob Bridgeman. As of this writing, the four golfers were on hole No. 15 or later.

Scheffler already has one win this season, winning the American Express on January 25th. He was -27 and won by four strokes for his 20th career win on tour.

Scheffler carded a 63 on the day with a career record three eagles in one round. He also logged over 150 feet of made putts, which was a career high.

Not only that, Scheffler was seven-under on Par 5’s today, which set a new Pebble Beach record. If he hangs on to win, or at least get into a playoff, the PGA Tour will have some epic Sunday drama.

“Yeah, I mean, I had to do something special today to get myself a chance,” Scheffler told CBS’ Amanda Balionis after the round. “And I felt like I needed to get, you know, on the back, I felt like I need to get to 21 or 22 under. So I was playing really aggressive, bit more aggressive than maybe I normally am … few bogeys on the card, and I was going after pins, and it was a fun day overall.

“You know, I needed to post a number, and I did a good job of fighting all week. You know, the these are the weeks that I’m pretty proud of at the end of the week, just because it’s been, I mean, felt like I’m battling all week just to give myself a chance and then to have some special stuff happen today and put myself in the clubhouse with maybe a chance, is always nice.”

Sometimes a low score doesn’t justify how well you’re playing or vice versa. But in the end, it worked out for Scheffler to at least put himself into position.

“When you look at it and you round it off, you feel like there’s always a few things you could have done better,” Scheffler said. “But overall, you know, like I said, I was playing aggressive today, and did some good things.”

In addition to his 20 PGA Tour wins, the 29-year-old has four major championship wins. Scheffler won The Masters in 2022 and ’22, while winning the PGA Championship and The Open Championship in 2025. He had a career best T-2 finish at the 2022 US Open.