World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has withdrawn from this weekend’s Texas Children’s Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course. According to Golf Channel, Scheffler and his wife, Meredith, are expecting the birth of their second child. Their firstborn child, Bennett, celebrates his second birthday in May.

Matt Kuchar will replace Scheffler in the field in Houston. Scheffler has played in the past six Houston Opens, which takes place a few hours south of his hometown of Dallas. He finished runner-up in the event in 2024 and 2025. With Scheffler out, Chris Gotterup (No. 10) is the highest-ranked player in the field.

Scheffler’s next start will be the Masters at Augusta National, set for April 9-12. There, Scheffler will be chasing his third green jacket. Scheffler won his first Masters in 2022 and then secured his second green jacket in 2024.

Scottie Scheffler trending down heading into the Masters?

Scheffler, by his standards, is off to a bit of a pedestrian start to the 2026 PGA Tour season. The 29-year-old opened the calendar year with a win in the American Express. He tallied top-five finishes in the WM Phoenix Open and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am before finishing T12 in the Genesis Invitational, snapping a modern-era record of 18 consecutive top-10 finishes. Scheffler has since finished T24 it the Arnold Palmer Invitational and T22 in the Players Championship.

“When I look at tournaments, I’m not thinking about winning,” said Scheffler, after carding a bogey-free 5-under 67 in the third round at TPC Sawgrass. “I’m thinking about approaching things the right way. I did my best to stay committed and I did a good job, I think, of keeping the right attitude and keeping my head on straight in order to grind out a couple rounds that were difficult.

“And then I shot a nice round today as well. So, overall I think I’ve been in a good spot with how my attitude and commitment has been to my shots. So for me, that’s a good week.”

Scheffler remains the betting favorite to win the Masters, per BetMGM. Last year’s winner, Rory McIlroy, has the second-best odds.