Scotty Pippen Jr, Myron Gardner ejected after confrontation spills into stands
Saturday Night Basketball turned into Fight Night in the NBA between the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat.
As the final two minutes ticked away from a Miami blowout, Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. and Heat guard Myron Gardner got embroiled in a massive confrontation.
Top 10
- 1New
Rondale Moore death
Jeff Brohm statement
- 2Breaking
Jacarrius Peak injury
Gamecocks hoping for good news
- 3Hot
Top 16 seeds revealed
March Madness is here
- 4
Old School QB Battle
Coming for Vols
- 5
Jayhawks Fall
Historic home upset
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Gardner bumped Pippen Jr. from behind following a missed three, which resulted in the second-generation player ending up on the court. Pippen Jr. charged at Gardner and extended his arms, leading to both players ending up in the crowd.
Both players were eventually separated, but there’s no doubt that a likely suspension will be handed down to Pippen Jr. for his actions.
This is a developing story…