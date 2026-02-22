Skip to main content
Join Now

Scotty Pippen Jr, Myron Gardner ejected after confrontation spills into stands

Danby: Daniel Hager55 minutes agoDanielHagerOn3

Saturday Night Basketball turned into Fight Night in the NBA between the Memphis Grizzlies and Miami Heat.

As the final two minutes ticked away from a Miami blowout, Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. and Heat guard Myron Gardner got embroiled in a massive confrontation.

Gardner bumped Pippen Jr. from behind following a missed three, which resulted in the second-generation player ending up on the court. Pippen Jr. charged at Gardner and extended his arms, leading to both players ending up in the crowd.

Both players were eventually separated, but there’s no doubt that a likely suspension will be handed down to Pippen Jr. for his actions.

This is a developing story…