Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald updates Sam Darnold’s status ahead of 49ers matchup

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is questionable to play against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday in the NFL playoffs due to an oblique injury. On Friday, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald provided an update on Darnold’s status.

“I’m sure you’re interested in all of our injury situations, so talking about Sam (Darnold), heard what he said yesterday to you guys. I see it the same way. We’re listing him as questionable,” Macdonald said, per Adam Caplan. “We’re really optimistic he’s going to be able to play.

“Right now, we’re going through all the protocol, one, just out of caution to make sure we’re ready to go, and we’ll test it out tomorrow, kind of make the final decision. We’re optimistic he’s going to play. If he doesn’t or at some point he doesn’t, Drew (Lock) is ready to go. That’s why Drew is here. He’s doing a

great job.”

The injury occurred Thursday at Seahawks practice. Darnold left practice as a precautionary measure. As Macdonald mentioned, Drew Lock is Darnold’s backup. Rookie Jalen Milroe is listed as the Seahawks’ third QB on their depth chart.

Darnold has been spectacular this season. He’s completed 67.7% of his pass attempts for 4,048 yards and 25 touchdowns, compared to just 14 interceptions. On Thursday, Darnold said he expects to play against the 49ers.

“I feel good,” Darnold said. “In routes on air, just kind of felt a little something in my oblique. Just didn’t want to push it. It wasn’t the day to push it. That was it. Just came inside, got some rehab, and feel like I’ll be ready to go for Saturday.”

The Seahawks and 49ers played each other twice during the regular season. The team each won one game in the series. Seattle defeated San Francisco 13-3 in the regular-season finale on Jan. 3.

The Seahawks will have a home-field advantage on Sunday. While Sam Darnold is undoubtedly anxious to clash with the 49ers again, he’s doing his best to approach the contest like any other outing.

“We’re treating it [as] just another week, another game,” Darnold said, per ESPN. “… We’ve got such great guys in that locker room, mature leaders at every position group. So everyone’s just ready to go, attacking the week, per usual, and getting ready to go up against a really good 49ers team that’s been rolling, and we’re excited to go up against them.”

The Seahawks and 49ers will face off at 5 p.m. PT on Saturday. The game will air live on FOX.