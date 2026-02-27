For just the second time in his coaching career, Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton is handing off play-calling duties. Davis Webb will take on those responsibilities next year after moving up to offensive coordinator.

Webb interviewed for multiple head coach positions this offseason before opting to stay in Denver. He was the Broncos’ passing game coordinator in 2025 as they made a run to the AFC Championship, and he’ll now become not only the offensive coordinator, but also the play-caller in 2026.

Payton said he has learned the league runs on its own schedule when it comes to young, up-and-coming coaches. He cited Declan Doyle as an example now that he’s becoming the Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator two years after serving as Payton’s passing game coordinator. As a result, he opted to let Webb call the plays next season.

“Davis Webb is something,” Payton said during an impromptu appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. “It’s funny, the timeline when you have a young coach like a Joe Brady or a Declan Doyle or any of these guys that I’ve been fortunate enough to hire when they’re young coaches. What you think is their timeline of success – position coach, coordinator, head coach – is always two years behind what the league sees. It’s much quicker. I remember interviewing Davis, he’s one of those few players that came from playing right into coaching. There’s usually a couple years. … He’s going to be one of those guys, just as I’m making him a coordinator, it’s not on your timeline. The same thing happens with these young players that all of a sudden hit it. It’s a young man’s league.

“I’m excited for him. I’ll still be involved. Having done it before, the thing that is a little unusual, when you’re in the studio sets, chairs – I did this with FOX. Where do you put your hands? On game day, you’ve got a call sheet, you’re looking at it. You’re kind of empty-handed.”

Davis Webb was a hot name this past cycle

Davis Webb arrived in Denver as quarterbacks coach in 2023 and added pass-game coordinator responsibilities in 2025 when Declan Doyle became the Chicago Bears’ offensive coordinator under Ben Johnson. This coaching cycle, he interviewed with the Buffalo Bills and the Las Vegas Raiders for their head coach vacancies.

But after the Broncos fired Joe Lombardi as offensive coordinator, Sean Payton promoted Webb to the role. That means he will work even more closely with quarterback Bo Nix, who’s recovering from a broken ankle suffered in the AFC Divisional Round victory over the Buffalo Bills.

As for Payton, he’ll take on more of a CEO-like role. It’s the first time in his coaching career he won’t be calling plays full-time, though he let Webb do so during a preseason game last year. Pete Carmichael also held those responsibilities in 2012 while Payton served a suspension.