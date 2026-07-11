Seattle Mariners select Mississippi State 3B Ace Reese in 2026 MLB Draft

Mississippi State third baseman Ace Reese was selected by the Seattle Mariners with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft. A borderline Top 20 ranked prospect is off the board.

Reese began his career at Houston in 2024 before transferring to Mississippi State ahead of the 2025 season. Reese went off this past spring for the Bulldogs.

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In 2026, Reee hit for a .336 batting average, 24 home runs and 74 RBI. He had 83 hits and drew 44 walks at the plate. In total, Reese has a .327 batting average, 52 home runs and 174 RBI in three collegiate seasons.

It didn’t take long for Reese to adjust to the SEC after coming over from Houston. He was on the 2025 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team, was the 2025 SEC Newcomer of the Year and named to the 2025 All-SEC First Team.

What MLB scouts are saying about Ace Reese

“Reese’s carrying tool is his plus power, which he generates with the strength in his 6-foot-4, 220-pound frame and the bat speed and leverage in his left-handed stroke,” Reese’s MLB scouting report read. “He can homer to any part of a ballpark and pounds both lefties and righties. He can get a bit aggressive at times but is making progress with his swing decisions and some evaluators think he could become a solid hitter with 25-30 homers per year.

“The biggest question with Reese is whether he can handle third base. He’s a below-average athlete with limited quickness and range, and his arm is merely average. He has improved since fielding .889 at the hot corner as a sophomore but still could wind up at first base or possibly left field.”

In high school, Reese was a three-time All-State First Team selection. He batted .490 with nine home runs and 63 extra-base hits in his career, ranked the 19th shortstop in Texas by Perfect Game and ranked the 95th player in Texas by Perfect Game. He played at Canton (Texas) High School.