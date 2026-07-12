Seattle Mariners select Tennessee 3B Henry Ford in 2026 MLB Draft

Tennessee third baseman Henry Ford was selected by the Mariners with the No. 191 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2026 MLB Draft.

After spending his first two collegiate seasons at Virginia, Ford transferred to the University of Tennessee for his junior campaign. Ford excelled in Knoxville, hitting for a .293 batting average with 15 doubles, 20 home runs, 57 RBI, a .603 SLG%, and a .360 OBP% across 58 games. While at Virginia, Ford was named Second Team All-ACC in 2025 and a Freshman All-American in 2024.

Ford originally committed to play for head coach Tony Vitello at Tennessee, but Vitello shocked everyone by accepting the San Francisco Giants’ managerial opening just months before the 2026 season kicked off. Led by first year head coach Josh Elander, the Volunteers posted a 38-22 (15-15) record and earned an NCAA Tournament berth.

Henry Ford appeared in 58 games across lone season at Tennessee

The Charlottesville, Va. native becomes the latest Tennessee third baseman to hear their name called in the MLB Draft, joining the likes of Billy Amick (2024), Trey Lipscomb (2022), and Jorel Ortega (2022) in recent history.

“After breaking Mark Reynolds‘ Virginia freshman home run record with 17, Ford ranked as one of the top sophomore-eligible prospects in the 2025 Draft,” his MLB.com scouting report reads. “He slashed .362/.420/.575 with 11 homers last spring, but the dip in power left teams unwilling to meet his asking price, so he transferred to Tennessee after going unpicked. He could land in the top three or four rounds after trading some contact for pop this spring while moving to third base.

“Ford made more consistent contact as a sophomore but didn’t hit balls as hard as he did as a freshman, and he has struck a better balance as a junior. He doesn’t have the prettiest swing and is overly aggressive at the plate, yet he always produces. The strength and leverage in his right-handed stroke give him plus raw power, mostly to his pull side but occasionally to the opposite field, though he doesn’t lift balls consistently and may top out at 20 homers per season.

“The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Ford is a below-average runner but a decent athlete for his size. Primarily a first baseman as a freshman, he played a credible right field with average arm strength as a sophomore and even manned center field in the Cape Cod League. He lacks the quickness for the hot corner, so his best-case scenario in pro ball is probably left field.”