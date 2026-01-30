Report: Seattle Seahawks to go up for sale after Super Bowl 60, could set NFL team price record

The Seattle Seahawks are expected to go up for sale following Super Bowl 60, ESPN’s Seth Wickersham and Brady Henderson reported. They could set an NFL team price record.

The Seahawks are currently owned by former owner Paul G. Allen’s estate after he passed away in 2018. Allen’s sister, Jody, has controlled both the franchise and the Portland Trail Blazers since, although Paul told her to later sell both and donated the proceeds to charity. A group of investors, led by Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon, are in the process of buying the Trail Blazers for more than $4 billion.

According to CNBC, the Seahawks had a $7 billion valuation entering the 2025 season. However, ESPN reported the franchise could command between $7 billion and $8 billion. For reference, the Washington Commanders set an NFL record when they sold for $6.05 billion in 2023.

In a statement to Pro Football Talk, Allen’s estate declined to comment on ESPN’s report. The estate confirmed the Seahawks are not currently up for sale, although it acknowledged they will be at some point, per Allen’s wishes.

“We don’t comment on rumors or speculation, and the team is not for sale,” the statement said. “We’ve already said that will change at some point per Paul’s wishes, but I have no news to share. Our focus right now is winning the Super Bowl and completing the sale of the Portland Trail Blazers in the coming months.”

Seattle Seahawks preparing for Super Bowl LX

The Seahawks are in the midst of a dominant run to Super Bowl LX. Seattle went 14-3 during the regular season to become the No. 1 seed in the NFC and sealed a trip to the Super Bowl after taking down the NFC West-rival Los Angeles Rams in the conference championship last week.

Quarterback Sam Darnold was impressive in that game, throwing for 346 yards and three touchdowns to lead the charge. But the Seattle defense has been strong this year, as well. During the regular season, the Seahawks gave up an NFL-low 292 points, and their 4,860 yards allowed ranked sixth in the league.

Now, the stage is set for Super Bowl LX, which will mark the Seahawks’ first appearance in the Big Game since 2014. They will take on the AFC champion New England Patriots Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC.