The Seattle Seahawks have selected former Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft with the No. 32 overall. Price played three full seasons with the Fighting Irish before turning pro.

In 2026, Price rushed for 674 yards on 113 carries, scoring 11 touchdowns on the ground for Notre Dame in 2025. He added six receptions for 87 yards and two more touchdowns through the air as well.

Price was considered one of the top running backs in this draft cycle despite splitting time with Jeremiyah Love in the backfield. Love has been regarded RB1 for this draft. However, Price carved out a strong career for himself at Notre Dame and leaves South Bend with 1,692 yards and 21 touchdowns to his credit.

His best season statistically came in 2024 when he rushed for 746 yards. However, he nearly doubled his total touchdown numbers from his sophomore and junior seasons.

Before college, Price was a four-star recruit according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 212 overall recruit, as well as the 13th-rated running back in the 2022 recruiting class. Price missed his entire true freshman season with an injury before returning for his redshirt freshman season in 2023.

What NFL Draft analysts are saying about Jadarian Price

Now that Price has been drafted, his new fanbase may want to know what to expect out of their newest tailback. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein provided in-depth analysis on the former Notre Dame standout.

“Tempo-driven back with smooth hips, elite vision and a nose for the end zone. Price is a more natural runner than his heralded teammate, Jeremiyah Love, but Price lacks Love’s pure explosiveness and pass-catching talent. Price is highly instinctive, stacking moves to contour to run-lane spacing and avoid tacklers for as long as possible. He moves like a zone back but has average downhill burst for a one-cut runner.

“Price is an average run finisher, but he has the leg strength and contact balance to carry on when hits aren’t flush. His feel for finding the right path is rare and helps bolster his touchdown totals. Limited third-down value could cap his draft slotting, but his talent as a runner should make him an excellent complementary back.”