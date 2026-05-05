Report: Secret Service investigating alleged bank fraud following Greg Biffle's death

As the investigation into alleged bank fraud and a burglary at the home of the late Greg Biffle continues, the U.S. Secret Service has gotten involved. According to a report from WBTV, the Secret Service is helping investigate the alleged fraud.

Just days ago, police identified a “person of interest” in connection with a break-in that occurred at the former NASCAR driver’s house shortly after his death. In addition to the break-in, suspicious banking activity tied to the accounts of Biffle and his wife also surfaced.

The Secret Service confirmed to WBTV that it was assisting with the investigation. Recent search warrants filed in court also detailed the involvement of the agency in the Greg Biffle case with regard to personnel, assets and investigative support.

It’s unclear if the alleged financial fraud is tied to the home break-in at this point, per WBTV. So what occurred, exactly?

Information on accounts belonging to Biffle and his wife, including e-mail addresses, phone numbers and passwords, was changed shortly after his death. Fraudulent activity was also detected on Biffle’s wife’s Venmo account.

Previously, a break-in and burglary at Greg Biffle’s home following his death had been reported. According to a separate report from WBTV, authorities have identified a “person of interest” in connection with that break-in.

While no arrests have been made yet, law enforcement activity ramped up in the last two weeks as officials executed multiple search warrants tied to the case. Names of individuals involved in the warrants have not been released by local news outlets for now, as no charges have yet been filed.

The burglary itself remains a troubling chapter in an already tragic timeline. The break-in occurred on Jan. 7, just weeks after Greg Biffle, his wife, two of their children and three others were killed in the plane crash. According to incident reports, the suspect entered the home around 11 p.m. and spent an extended period inside.

Among the items reported stolen were approximately $30,000 in cash, NASCAR memorabilia, two Glock handguns and a backpack. Surveillance footage later released by authorities showed the suspect moving throughout the residence.

Last week it was reported that a woman was captured on surveillance video inside the house. “She appeared to know the layout, including where security cameras were placed, as well as the locations of Biffle’s closet and safe room,” per WSOC.

Between the home burglary and the fraudulent access to Greg Biffle’s bank account, investigators said “hundreds of thousands of dollars” were stolen. WSOC also reported the documents show there may have been a larger scheme in play.

Per the news outlet, “the documents also suggest multiple people with intimate knowledge of the couple’s finances may have been involved, and that the break‑in may have been intended to cover up a larger plan to steal additional assets.”