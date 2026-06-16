Serena, Venus Williams to return as doubles pair at 2026 Wimbledon Championships

Serena and Venus Williams will both make their return to the Wimbledon lawn tennis courts in the doubles tournament, the organization announced. Serena Williams recently returned to doubles tennis at the Queens Club this month.

Not only that, Serena will compete alongside Karolina Muchova in the Berlin Open as she ramps up her tennis activity. At 44 years old, her comeback is remarkable in of itself.

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The Championships at Wimbledon begin on June 29th and Serena and Venus have a lot of history at the tournament. The pair have 14 grand slam titles as a doubles pair, including six Wimbledon titles, the last of them coming in 2016.

After Tuesday’s match at Queen’s Club in west London, Serena Williams insisted she was taking things “a day at a time” but said she enjoyed her return. Clearly, it’s led to more this year.

“I don’t know. I had nothing better to do. I got tired of sitting at home. My kids are out of school for the summer, so why not?” Williams said, via ESPN. “I never got to play here; it was always just the men. It feels really special to play somewhere so iconic.”

In addition to her 14 doubles titles, Serena Williams won 23 grand slam singles titles, four Olympic Gold Medals and was the No. 1 player in the world for 319 weeks. Her last match prior to this return was the 2022 US Open, a third round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic.

“One thing I’m not going to do is sugarcoat this,” Williams said in an essay as she stepped away from tennis four years ago. “I know that a lot of people are excited about and look forward to retiring, and I really wish I felt that way.”

Serena and Venus were an elite doubles pair but they also had a big rivalry on the court as singles opponents. Serena holds the 19-12 career lead in their 31 matchups, including a 9-3 edge in tournament finals, 11-5 at grand slams overall and a 7-2 lead in grand slam finals.

The two met six times at Wimbledon, including four finals (2002, ’03, ’08 and ’09). Venus Williams in 2008 with Serena winning the other three times.

Venus, 45, was one of the top players during her time as well, but due to the dominance of Serena, she did not have the amount of victories as her younger sister. Still, Venus Williams has seven grand slam titles, five of them coming at Wimbledon and two coming at the US Open.