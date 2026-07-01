Serena Williams injury update: Tennis star in jeopardy of missing doubles at Wimbledon

In her return to Wimbledon, Serena Williams injured her knee in the first set of her first round loss during the singles tournament. ESPN’s Jeff Darlington had more Wednesday following Williams’ three-set loss to Maya Joint.

“Some unfortunate news based on an injury that Serena did suffer at the end of the first set in that match,” Darlington said on the Wimbledon broadcast. “She tweaked her right knee in that match, and it’s putting in jeopardy her doubles match that she’s expected to participate in with Venus on Friday. That being said, she is not withdrawn. She is still hoping to play. We’re told that … her trajectory is still aiming toward that.”

Serena Williams’ agent released a statement regarding her injury. She was excused from media obligations by the Wimbledon medical team.

“She left site that night unaided and is doing everything she can to be ready for her doubles match later this week,” Darlington said, relaying the agent’s statement. “Now, Serena was expected to practice at some point today, obviously that is now in jeopardy, but we know that she is resting at this moment. We will obviously keep a close eye on whether she’s able to practice, but for now, what we know is that Serena Williams did tweak her right knee at the end of the first set, putting her doubles match in jeopardy.”

Serena Williams will play with sister Venus in doubles, which was announced as her initial return to tennis after a four-year retirement. The two are a legendary pair, but Serena, 44, was up against it in her return to the singles draw. The pair have 14 grand slam titles as a doubles pair, including six Wimbledon titles, the last of them coming in 2016.

Serena and Venus were an elite doubles pair but they also had a big rivalry on the court as singles opponents. Serena holds the 19-12 career lead in their 31 matchups, including a 9-3 edge in tournament finals, 11-5 at grand slams overall and a 7-2 lead in grand slam finals.

The two met six times at Wimbledon, including four finals (2002, ’03, ’08 and ’09). Venus Williams in 2008 with Serena winning the other three times.

Venus, 45, was one of the top players during her time as well, but due to the dominance of Serena, she did not have the amount of victories as her younger sister. Still, Venus Williams has seven grand slam titles, five of them coming at Wimbledon and two coming at the US Open. In total, Serena Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam winner and is considered one of the greatest players in the history of the game.