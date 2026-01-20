The goalie fight. Once common in the NHL, it’s become an ultra-rare occurrence in the modern game. But during Monday’s regular season contest between the Florida Panthers and San Jose Sharks, Sergei Bobrovsky and Alex Nedeljkovic decided to drop the mitts and go toe-to-toe.

💥 LET THE BOBBYS HIT THE FLOOR 💥 pic.twitter.com/tpGUVo0p2t — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) January 20, 2026

The two netminders went at it six minutes into the third period, San Jose owning a 3-1 lead inside Amerant Bank Arena. It started after Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues laid a hit on Sharks defenseman Vincent Desharnais behind San Jose’s net. Nedeljkovic approached and shoved Rodrigues and began throwing punches.

Bobrovsky wasn’t going to stand in his net and allow that to happen. The 37-year-old skated 200 feet down the ice, making a beeline for Nedeljkovic. Bobrovsky dropped his gloves as he entered San Jose’s zone, signaling he was ready to fight. Nedeljkovic was up for it, and they went at it for roughly 20 seconds before tumbling to the ice.

Sergei Bobrovsky-Alex Nedeljkovic take part in first NHL goalie fight in years

Both goalies were assessed five-minute majors for fighting and additional two-minute minors for leaving their creases. The Sharks won the game, 4-1, matching the Panthers with a 25-20-3 record and 53 points on the season.

It was the first goalie fight in the NHL since Feb. 1, 2020. That night, then Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith traded punches with former Calgary Flames goalie Cam Talbot.

Monday was Bobrovsky’s 905th game in the NHL, but just his first fight. The same applies to Nedeljkovic, though the 30-year-old did scrap with Orlando Solar Bears goalie Ryan Massa when he played for the Florida Everblades of the ECHL. That fight took place April 22, 2017, according to HockeyFights.com.